Share This Article:

A 68-year-old man who went missing in San Diego was found unharmed, police said Wednesday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Jesse Fernandez Soriano went for a walk at an undisclosed location about 11 a.m. Tuesday and never returned home, according to the San Diego Police Department.

It was not immediately clear where, exactly when or how Soriano was found.

–City News Service

Man Who Went Missing From San Diego Home Found Unharmed was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: