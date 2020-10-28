Share This Article:

A 26-year-old man was hospitalized Wednesday morning after he was shot while sitting in his vehicle near a park in the Southcrest neighborhood, police said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The shooting was reported shortly after 11:25 p.m. Tuesday at Southcrest Community Park, 4149 Newton Ave., between 40th and 43rd streets, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The victim, a 26-year-old man, was sitting in his parked vehicle with a 19-year-old man in the front passenger seat when two men walked up to the car and started pounding on the windows, Buttle said.

The two men then opened fire while the victim was still inside the vehicle, striking him at least once in the left thigh and left wrist, the officer said, adding that 12 shell casings were found at the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, Buttle said. The passenger was uninjured.

The suspect vehicle — described only as a white pickup truck — was last seen fleeing the park after the shooting, but no detailed suspect descriptions were immediately available.

–City News Service

Man, 26, Shot While Sitting in His Car Near a Southcrest Park was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: