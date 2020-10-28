La Mesa Police to Resume Parking Regulation Enforcement on November 9

Share This Article:

The La Mesa Police Department will resume parking regulation enforcement citywide starting the second week of November, officials announced Wednesday.

La Mesa suspended the issuing of parking tickets on March 17 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Monday, Nov. 9, La Mesa police will issue written citations for vehicles parked in violation of posted street sweeping routes, metered parking restrictions, curb time limits, commercial zones and 72-hour parking limits.

The city of San Diego temporarily suspended parking enforcement on March 16, limiting enforcement to holiday or Sunday regulations only. San Diego resumed parking regulation enforcement citywide on Oct. 15.

–City News Service

