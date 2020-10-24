Border Patrol Agent Shoots, Kills Foreign National in San Ysidro

Share This Article:

An investigation was underway Saturday morning into the deadly shooting of a foreign national by a Border Patrol agent on federal property near the U.S.-Mexico border in San Ysidro.

The shooting occurred close to the international border near the Las Americas Premium Outlets mall on Camino De La Plaza at 5:45 p.m. Friday, according to Aaron Heitke, chief patrol agent for the San Diego Sector.

Paramedics pronounced the suspect dead at 6:25 p.m., Heitke said.

The man was involved in an altercation with the agent on federal property, but it was unclear what caused the altercation, Lt. Andra Brown of the San Diego Police Department told reporters at the scene.

Police homicide detectives assisted in the investigation, but its officers were not involved in the incident, the department said.

— City News Service

