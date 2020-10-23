Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting in Fallbrook

Share This Article:

Homicide detectives sought Friday to identify and locate the assailant responsible for a fatal late-night shooting in a northern San Diego County neighborhood near the eastern edge of Camp Pendleton.

Deputies responding to reports of gunfire found an unidentified victim mortally wounded the 600 block of South Vine Street in Fallbrook shortly after 10:30 p.m. Thursday, according to sheriff’s officials.

“Witnesses stated they saw a vehicle leave the area at the time of the shooting,” Lt. David Gilmore said.

The victim, described only as male, died at the scene from gunshot trauma to his upper body.

No descriptions of the shooter or the vehicle seen departing the scene of the crime were available as of late Friday morning.

Update at 11:45 a.m. Oct. 23, 2020

— City News Service

