A seemingly irrational woman who had several guns in her car drove into a parking lot at downtown San Diego police headquarters Wednesday, prompting a brief emergency that ended when she peacefully surrendered.

The motorist arrived at the police station in the 1400 block of Broadway shortly before 12:30 p.m., according to SDPD officials. When a department employee noticed that she appeared to be armed with a shotgun, officers hurriedly closed off the lot along with surrounding streets.

The woman soon got out of her purple Kia, began screaming and took off her shirt before getting back behind the wheel and driving out of the parking lot, police said.

Tense moments were peacefully diffused right in our headquarters parking lot. This afternoon, a woman drove her car into our parking lot. One of our employees saw she was armed with a shotgun. pic.twitter.com/iRAvVNg8f6 — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) October 21, 2020

After officers pulled her over nearby, she surrendered without further incident. Several firearms and ammunition was impounded from her vehicle.

The woman, whose name was not released, was expected to be taken to a mental health facility for a psychiatric evaluation.

— City News Service

