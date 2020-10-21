A body was found Wednesday morning near an street corner in a San Ysidro residential area, police said.
Dispatchers received a report of the body around 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of Smythe Avenue and Sunset Lane, San Diego Police Officer Dino Delimitros said.
No details about the victim were immediately available.
The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene to take custody of the body for autopsy and identification purposes.
Homicide detectives were investigating the circumstances leading up to the death.
— City News Service
Body Found Near Street Corner in Residential Area of San Ysidro
