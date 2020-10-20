Did You Feel It? Small Quake Strikes in Anza-Borrego Desert

Location of earthquake in east San Diego County
Map shows the location of the earthquake in east San Diego County. Courtesy U.S. Geological Survey

A magnitude-3.4 earthquake rattled a portion of San Diego County desert on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake struck at 3:30 a.m. at a depth of 3.7 miles, its epicenter 13 miles southwest of Ocotillo Wells, according to a computer-generated report from the USGS.

No damages or injuries were reported, and none were likely from a temblor this small.

— City News Service

