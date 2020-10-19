San Diego Police Fatally Shoot Man During Disturbance in Mountain View

Share This Article:

San Diego Police officers fatally shot a man Monday morning during a disturbance call at a home in the Mountain View area, police reported.

Dispatchers received a disturbance call around 4:30 a.m. in the 300 block of South Pardee Street, in a neighborhood just east of Interstate 15, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said.

10News reported that residents called 911 to report a man destroying property and threatening people with a shower rod.

When officers arrived at the scene, a confrontation ensued that resulted in police opening fire on the man, according to the news station.

The man, believed to be in his late 30s or early 40s, was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, NBC7 reported.

The man’s name was withheld pending family notification.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation.

— City News Service

