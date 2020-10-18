Shooting Outside College Area Smoke Shop Leaves 1 Man Wounded

Share This Article:

A man suffered a gunshot wound Sunday outside a smoke shop near the College Area.

The shooting, outside the Aztec Smoke Shop in the 5900 block of El Cajon Boulevard, happened just before 5:30 p.m., Fox5 News reported.

The victim was taken to a hospital, but his condition was unknown.

Police had the strip mall, at the corner of 60th and El Cajon, which houses the smoke shop, blocked off to investigate, the station reported.

– City News Service

