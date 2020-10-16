Share This Article:

Authorities Friday released the name of a 33-year-old man who was fatally shot last month in a Talmadge-area neighborhood.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Patrol officers responding to a report of a shooting found Mychael Farve of San Diego mortally wounded in the 4400 block of Euclid Avenue about 3:30 a.m. Sept. 18, according to police.

Paramedics took Farve to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

A GoFundMe drive launched Sept. 19 raised $10,000 for his family, including a daughter.

“On Friday, September 18th, our lives changed forever,” said a post. “Mychael Blake Farve was taken from us too soon. He is leaving behind his family, friends, and his beloved daughter. We are heartbroken over this devastating news, this feels like a dream. He was loved by everyone, and we are trying to raise money, please help in anyway you can.”

Police have asked the public for help in locating a “person of interest” in the case, 25-year-old Sheila Camarena, while cautioning that she should be considered potentially armed and dangerous.

Officials have disclosed no suspected motive for the shooting or revealed the relationship, if any, between Farve and Camarena.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1.000.

— City News Service contributed to this report.

County IDs Mychael Farve, Fatally Shot in Talmadge: $10,000 Raised for Family was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: