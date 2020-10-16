70-year-old Carjacked, Dragged From Parked Car in Hillcrest

A masked thief yanked a man out of his parked car on a Hillcrest roadside early Friday and stole the vehicle, police reported.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
The carjacker opened the driver’s-side door and dragged the 70-year-old victim out of his vehicle shortly after 6:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.
The victim was sitting inside a 2003 Saturn in the 3900 block of Albatross Street.
The thief — described as a roughly 5-foot-7-inch heavyset man in his 40s, wearing a black baseball cap and a black facial covering — jumped into the car and drove off to the east on Washington Street, Officer Sarah Foster said.
— City News Service
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: