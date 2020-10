Hit-and-Run Driver Leaves Pedestrian Dead Near Freeway Offramp

Share This Article:

A woman was fatally struck early Thursday morning by a hit-and-run driver in San Ysidro, police said.

The crash was reported shortly before 1 a.m. on East San Ysidro Boulevard near Interstate 805, San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims said.

A woman was walking westbound in the south crosswalk of East San Ysidro Boulevard, against a red traffic signal, while a gold-colored SUV was heading down the offramp from northbound I-805, Heims said.

The pedestrian walked in front of the SUV, which had a green light, and was struck and knocked down, the officer said. The SUV driver then ran over the pedestrian, turned left onto westbound East San Ysidro Boulevard and fled the scene.

The victim, believed to be in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene, Heims said.

A description of the hit-and-run driver was not immediately available.

— City News Service

