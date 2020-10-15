Ammunition Ignited as Fire Erupts at Ocean Beach Home, Forcing Evacuations

Share This Article:

Flames engulfed an Ocean Beach home Thursday afternoon, prompting evacuations as loud popping sounds possibly caused by discharging ammunition sounded from within the burning home.

The blaze in the 4400 block of Niagara Avenue erupted for unknown reasons shortly before 2 p.m., said the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Patrol officers cleared people out of nearby residences as firefighters were en route.

Witnesses reported hearing what sounded like firearm cartridges going off inside the small single-family home as the flames spread through it, police said.

It took firefighters about 15 minutes to subdue the blaze, according to SDFRD public affairs.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

— City News Service

