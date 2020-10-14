Woman, 21, Killed in Collision on I-15 in Escondido

Share This Article:

A 21-year-old woman was killed Wednesday when the SUV she was riding in rear-ended a box truck and overturned on Interstate 15 near Felicita County Park.

The front passenger side of the silver Honda CRV struck the rear driver’s side of the truck as the two vehicles were heading south through Escondido about 4:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The SUV veered out of control and rolled over, coming to rest across the two right-hand lanes of the freeway south of Ninth Avenue.

The victim, an Escondido resident who was riding in the front passenger seat of the Honda, died at the scene. Her name was withheld pending notification of her family.

The driver of the truck, a 44-year-old Moreno Valley man, and the 23- year-old Escondido woman behind the wheel of the SUV were uninjured, CHP public- affairs Officer Mark Latulippe said.

The accident left lanes blocked on the interstate at the site of the crash until about 7 a.m., Latulippe said.

Updated at 12 p.m. Oct. 13, 2020

–City News Service

