Police Shoot Person in Rancho Peñasquitos Neighborhood

A person was taken to a hospital after being shot by an officer in the Rancho Peñasquitos neighborhood of San Diego Wednesday night, according to reports.

An officer discharged a firearm sometime after 7:30 p.m. in a residential area near the intersection of Carmel Valley Road and Camino Del Sur, the San Diego Police Department confirmed.

The incident occurred in the 8500 block of Celtic Court, police said.

A person was taken to a hospital and NBC 7 reported that the victim was shot by an officer.

No officers were injured in the shooting and further information was not immediately available.

City News Service

