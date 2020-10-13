Officers Who Fatally Shot Driver Following Two-County Freeway Chase ID’d

Share This Article:

Authorities Tuesday released the names of a half-dozen law enforcement officers involved in a shooting that killed a Whittier man on Interstate 805 in Chula Vista following a road chase that began in Orange County.

The personnel who opened fire on 30-year-old Christopher Ulmer when the pursuit ended near Otay Valley Regional Park about 1 a.m. Oct. 4 have been identified as California Highway Patrol Sgt. John Holm; CHP Officers Lauren Chi, Pakko Mendez and Javier Mendoza; and San Diego police Officers Patrick Harvey and Michael Pidgeon.

The roughly hourlong chase began when Santa Ana police tried to stop Ulmer for a traffic violation, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, which is investigating the case due to the involvement of CHP and SDPD personnel in the shooting.

Ulmer refused to yield, fleeing to the south on Interstate 5 into the San Diego area, where he eventually merged onto I-805 before stopping on the freeway near Orange Avenue. Pursuing officers then pulled over behind him, got out and trained their guns on him while taking cover behind their cruisers.

The confrontation ended a short time later in a fusillade of law enforcement gunfire. Paramedics took Ulmer to a trauma center, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials have not disclosed what prompted the shooting or revealed if Ulmer was armed at the time of the shooting.

The personnel who opened fire on Ulmer have been placed on administrative leave pending completion of investigations into their use of lethal police force, sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

— City News Service

