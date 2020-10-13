Man Wounded in Shooting at Barrio Logan Motel

Share This Article:

An argument at a Barrio Logan motel escalated Tuesday into a shooting that left a 40-year-old man wounded.

The victim was quarreling with two other men in the lobby of the Travelodge in the 1800 block of Logan Avenue when one of them pulled a gun and opened fire on him shortly after 11:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.

The unidentified shooter and his companion then fled in a gray Acura sedan, Officer Sarah Foster said.

Paramedics took the unidentified victim to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening bullet wounds to his legs, Foster said.

No detailed descriptions of the assailant or his cohort were immediately available.

— City News Service

