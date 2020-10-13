Intoxicated Sportscar Driver Critically Injured in Fiery San Ysidro Crash

Share This Article:

An intoxicated 27-year-old man suffered severe injuries when he slammed his sportscar into five vehicles parked on a San Ysidro street, causing his car and an SUV to burst into flames.

The crash happened shortly before 8:45 p.m. Monday on Beyer Boulevard between Smythe Avenue and Interstate 805, San Diego Police Officer John Buttle said.

A 27-year-old man was driving his 2012 Chevrolet Camaro eastbound on Beyer Boulevard at a high speed when he veered to the right, went onto the sidewalk and struck an unoccupied Jeep SUV and four other vehicles parked along the curb, Buttle said.

The Camaro and the Jeep burst into flames and SDPD officers pulled the Camaro driver from the burning car, he said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, including a broken left femur, a broken left knee and internal injuries, Buttle said.

Intoxication was believed to have been a factor in the crash, the officer said.

— City New Service

