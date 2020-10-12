Suspect Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Man in Carlsbad Hotel Parking Lot

Support Times of San Diego's growth
A suspect was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man in a Carlsbad hotel parking lot, police said Monday.
The stabbing was reported around 7:15 p.m. Sunday in a parking lot on Macadamia Drive near Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad police Lt. Bryan Hargett said.
Police responded and arrested the suspect nearby, but no details about the alleged assailant were immediately available, Hargett said.
The victim, a man whose age was not immediately available, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the lieutenant said.
The circumstances leading up to the stabbing were under investigation.
