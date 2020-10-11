Harley Rider and His Passenger Injured in DUI Crash in Paradise Hills

Paramedics assist a crash victim
Paramedics assist one of the crash victims. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 28-year-old man and his 27-year-old passenger were injured after the 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle they were riding crashed into a parked vehicle in Paradise Hills.

The collision happened at 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 6400 block of Potomac Street, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

“The driver lost control of his motorcycle and slid into a parked vehicle,” Heims said. “The driver sustained broken knees along with several other injuries.”

The passenger suffered a dislocated right hip. Both were transported to a local hospital.

A San Diego Police Traffic Division investigation determined the crash occurred, at least in part, because of substance intoxication.

— City News Service

