Family Fight at Ski Beach Leads to Man Being Slashed Near His Eye

Parked San Diego Police cruisers
Parked San Diego police cruisers. Photo by Chris Stone

A man was slashed in the face with a knife by a family member during a fight at Ski Beach Sunday, police said.

The family had gathered at the beach when an uninvited family member showed up about 2:35 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

A man got into a fight with another family member, who pulled a knife and slashed him below his right eye, Foster said.

The victim, 31, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the officer said. The assailant fled on foot.

SDPD Northern Detectives were investigating the incident.

– City News Service

