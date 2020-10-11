Share This Article:

A man was slashed in the face with a knife by a family member during a fight at Ski Beach Sunday, police said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The family had gathered at the beach when an uninvited family member showed up about 2:35 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

A man got into a fight with another family member, who pulled a knife and slashed him below his right eye, Foster said.

The victim, 31, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the officer said. The assailant fled on foot.

SDPD Northern Detectives were investigating the incident.

– City News Service

Family Fight at Ski Beach Leads to Man Being Slashed Near His Eye was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: