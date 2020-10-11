Deputies Search for Missing Man With Alzheimer’s, Kenneth Zimmerman, of Descanso

Share This Article:

San Diego County sheriff’s detectives asked for help to find an ailing elderly man who went missing Sunday from his home in Descanso, a deputy said.

Kenneth Zimmerman, 81, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and high blood pressure, left his home in the 24600 block of Viejas Boulevard, around 12:30 p.m. He went out to get a newspaper.

He drove a gold Toyota Tundra, with the California license plate, 8E41946, Deputy Eli Curran of the Pine Valley station said.

Zimmerman did not take his medication before he left. Currant said it was not believed that he had it with him, Curran said, nor did he have a cell phone.

SILVER ALERT – San Diego and Imperial Counties@SDSheriff IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/LKXPBazvvm — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) October 12, 2020

He was last seen driving toward Highway 79. He frequents businesses in Alpine as well as the El Cajon Home Depot, Curran said.

Zimmerman, a white male, stands 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He has light skin, white hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white cowboy hat, dark-blue short-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts was asked to call the sheriff’s Pine Valley station at 619-938-8400.

– City News Service

