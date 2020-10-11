19-Year-Old Man Shot in Back While Standing in San Ysidro Street

Share This Article:

Police have little to go on Sunday in the case of a 19-year-old man who was shot in the back in San Ysidro.

The man was standing in the 1800 block of Isla del Campanero by himself around 11:50 p.m. Saturday when the shooting occurred, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

“He heard his name called,” Heims said. “He then heard several shots and felt pain to his back.”

The victim then fell to the ground. When police arrived, the man wasn’t able to provide any other information about what happened.

The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the SDPD Southern Division at 619-424-0400 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-580-8477.

— City News Service

