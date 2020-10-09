Report Reveals Blood Found in Missing Firefighter’s Car, 2 Arrests in Case

Share This Article:

Mexican authorities arrested two people allegedly connected to the August disappearance of a firefighter near Rosarito, a website reported Friday.

The man and woman – only identified as “Santos N.” and “Fanny N.” – were arrested on a highway near Rosarito Beach south of Tijuana.

Authorities believe they were the last two people to see Francisco “Frank” Aguilar of the Los Angeles Fire Department, according to Border Report.

They allegedly had his credit card when they were arrested. The card had recently been used in Tijuana, Rosarito and Ensenada.

Aguilar, a 20-year veteran of the LAFD, disappeared Aug. 20 from his condominium in in San Antonio Del Mar, near Rosarito. He has not communicated with family members since.

The duo taken into custody were apparently recorded by the condo’s surveillance cameras on the night Aguilar went missing, according to Border Report.

Chief Prosecutor Hiram Sanchez said that the female suspect arranged a date with Aguilar. When he arrived in his SUV to meet her near Rosarito, the male suspect “jumped” him to try to kidnap him, according to Border Report.

Blood was found in the vehicle, according to Border Report, and investigators believe Aguilar was likely shot as he tried to leave. The suspects deny meeting Aguilar.

Authorities said they will continue to search for him as if he is alive.

Aguilar sent his family a photo of the beach when he arrived in Rosarito, but that was the last time they heard from him, Los Angeles station CBS2 reported. His brother and cousin went to the condo to check on him the next day.

“They had found things moved around in his condo, doors were open, picture frames were moved, it was kind of a scene like people were looking for something and they discovered two vehicles were missing, a laptop and a few more items,” Aguilar’s daughter, Bella, told the station in September.

The family filed a missing persons report with Mexican authorities.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced during a Sept. 2 briefing that Aguilar may have been the victim of a violent kidnapping.

“We will work tirelessly to make sure that Frank is returned safely,” Garcetti said. “This is somebody who has put his life on the line for us, and we will do everything in our power … to ensure that law enforcement in Mexico has whatever support it needs.”

The FBI has offered assistance to Mexican law enforcement authorities, FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said in August.

Aguilar owns the condominium in a community between Tijuana and Rosarito, his brother Gabriel told the Daily News.

“It’s just shocking because we associate Rosarito with the family, a safe vacation spot and just to hear those words come from Mayor Garcetti was just very surreal,” Bella said.

Aguilar is assigned to the LAFD’s Station 44 in Cypress Park.

– City News Service

