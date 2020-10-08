Police Arrest Burglary Suspect After Hours-Long Standoff in Marina Area

Officers ended an hours-long standoff Thursday evening, taking a barricaded burglary suspect in the Marina area of San Diego into custody.
At about 11 p.m., the San Diego Police Department posted the development to its Twitter account, @SanDiegoPD.
The standoff began at 4:30 p.m., at Pacific Highway and Harbor Drive, according to police.
The city’s Psychiatric Emergency Response Team responded to the incident, near Seaport Village. Police said shortly before 9 p.m. that they sought additional aid, summoning an Emergency Negotiation Team and SWAT team to help end the standoff.
– City News Service
Updated 11:15 p.m. Oct. 8, 2020.
