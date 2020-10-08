Pedestrian, 29, Dies After Being Struck by Mercedes on Imperial Avenue

Share This Article:

A young pedestrian died Thursday evening after a vehicle struck her in the Jamacha/Lomita neighborhood.

The victim, 29, ran across the 7200 block of Imperial Avenue, west of Viewcrest Drive, at about 8:10 p.m., according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

She did not use the marked crosswalk, and a 2005 Mercedes-Benz traveling westbound on Imperial hit her.

The driver told police she did not see the woman until the last moment. The victim, struck by the vehicle’s left fender, died at the scene.

Investigators do not believe alcohol played a role in the crash. Police withheld the name of the victim.

– City News Service

