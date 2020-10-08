Carlsbad Police Seek Tips on Identity and Whereabouts of Bank Robber

Share This Article:

Authorities reached out to the public Thursday for help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a Carlsbad bank last week.

The robbery happened Oct. 1 around 3:45 p.m. at a bank in the 6900 block of El Camino Real, Carlsbad police spokeswoman Jodee Reyes said.

The suspect, believed to be in his mid-20s, entered the bank wearing a blue surgical mask and demanded cash from the clerk, Reyes said. The man referred to a gun during the robbery, but a firearm was not seen.

After the clerk complied, the man exited the branch with an undisclosed amount of cash and was last seen running northbound toward Dove Lane, she said.

No injuries were reported.

Police received several nank surveillance photos of the suspect, who was described as white, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and around 180 pounds, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or his whereabouts was asked to call Carlsbad police at 760-931-2110.

–City News Service

