Body Found Alongside Interstate 5 Near Sweetwater River

A body was found Thursday alongside Interstate 5 near the mouth of the Sweetwater River.

The discovery in a brushy area just west of the freeway at E Street in Chula Vista was reported shortly after 9 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The death did not appear suspicious, Chula Vista police Lt. John English said.

Details about the deceased person, including gender and approximate age, were not immediately available.

The fatality prompted a closure of the onramp from E Street to southbound I-5 until further notice, Caltrans advised.

–City News Service

