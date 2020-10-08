4 Stabbed During Fight at Kearny Mesa Gas Station After Street Racing Rally

Share This Article:

Four young men were stabbed early Thursday morning when a fight broke out at a Kearny Mesa gas station following a car rally.

The fight happened around 12:30 a.m. at the Chevron gas station on Copley Park Place, just west of Convoy Street and south of state Route 52, San Diego Police Officer Tony Martinez said.

Investigators determined that about 200 people were gathered at a nearby park for a street racing rally around 12:10 a.m., then about 50 of those people met at the Chevron gas station after the rally was over, Martinez said.

A short time later, a large fight broke out.

During the fight, one man pulled out a handgun and fired several shots, but no one was struck by the gunfire, the officer said. Another man pulled out a knife and slashed the tires of several vehicles before making a failed attempt to stab a man.

Officers responded to the scene and learned that four males between the ages of 16 and 21 had been taken to two local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening stab wounds, Martinez said.

No detailed description of the suspects were immediately available.

— City News Service

