Missing 12-Year-Old Girl in Allied Gardens Found Safe

San Diego police announced 12-year-old Lani Nicole Pace was found safe Wednesday after going missing from her home in Allied Gardens.

Her parents, Amy and Robert, left Lani and her 10-year-old sister Lily at home while they ran errands, and when they returned at 4 p.m., Lani was not home and they reported her missing, police said.

She was last seen about 3 p.m. at her home in the 5200 block of Lewison Court, near Fontaine Street and Princess View Drive.

Lily did not see Lani leave or get dressed as if she was planning to leave, and Lani does not have a history of running away from home, police said.

She was found safe and returned to her parents, police announced about 8:20 p.m., but details were not released.

— City News Service

