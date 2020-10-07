2 Women Injured After Falling From Top of Border Wall in Otay Mesa area

Share This Article:

Two women suffered serious injuries after they apparently climbed a border wall in the Otay Mesa area, then fell from the top, authorities said Wednesday.

Dispatchers received a rescue call around 10 p.m. Tuesday near Brittania Boulevard and Airway Road, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

Two women apparently tried to climb the border wall, but both fell dozens of feet from the top of the wall and landed in a ravine, 10News reported.

One of the victims ended up roughly 200 feet down a ravine, Munoz said. Both victims were rescued and taken to hospitals for treatment of serious injuries.

Three other people were also rescued nearby, but it was not immediately clear if they were taken to a hospital, 10News reported.

No details about the victims were immediately available.

–City News Service

