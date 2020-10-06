Body Found Alongside I-5 in Sherman Heights; CHP Investigating

Scene where body was found.
Officers with the California Highway Patrol investigate the scene along I-5 in Sherman Heights where a body was found Oct. 6. Photo via OnSceneTV.

A body was found Tuesday alongside Interstate 5 in Sherman Heights.

A 911 caller reported the discovery next to the northbound lanes of the freeway near Island Avenue about 11:45 a.m. according to the San Diego Police Department. The person’s gender and approximate age were not immediately released.

After confirming the death, SDPD officers turned the case over to the California Highway Patrol, since the spot where the body was found is within the state agency’s jurisdiction.

There were no immediate indications of criminal involvement in connection with the fatality.

— City News Service

