Coroner Identifies L.A.-Area Shooting Victim as Allan Roshanski of Vista

Two men shot and killed in Lomita were from the San Fernando Valley and North San Diego County, authorities said Monday.

The coroner’s office identified one of the men as Allan Roshanski, 34, from Vista. The other man, Ruslan Magomedgadzhiev, 40, was from Tarzana.

The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of 255th Street, Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.

Lomita Station deputies discovered each victims suffered at least one gunshot wound to the upper body, he said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

