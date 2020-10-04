A convenience store in the Otay Mesa West neighborhood was robbed Sunday by a man armed with a steak knife, police said.
A man in his 20s entered a 7-Eleven store in the 2500 block of Coronado Avenue at 3:32 p.m., displayed a knife and demanded cash, said Officer Dino Delimitros of the San Diego Police Department.
The suspect, who fled out the front door, was described as 5 feet 6 inches tall with a skinny build and wearing a red bandana covering on his face, the officer said.
Robbery detectives were investigating.
— City News Service
Knife-Wielding Robber Demands Cash, Flees South County 7-Eleven
