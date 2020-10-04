CHP Chase from Orange County to Chula Vista Ends in Suspect’s Fatal Shooting

Share This Article:

A suspect chased by California Highway Patrol officers from Orange County to Chula Vista was shot and killed by officers early Sunday morning.

Santa Ana Police officers attempted to pull over the vehicle for a traffic violation, but the driver didn’t stop and and the CHP joined the pursuit.

The suspect briefly stopped on Interstate 5 in Carmel Valley, then again on Interstate 805 in Chula Vista, at which point a standoff began.

Officers opened fire and struck the suspect, who was taken by ambulance to UC San Diego Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

The officer-involved shooting, which occurred around midnight, is under investigation by the Chula Vista Police Department.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

