Share This Article:

Police convinced a man to surrender in National City Sunday after he barricaded himself inside his own home following his attempted break-in at another house.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

National City police responded in the 2200 block of Granger Ave. just after 7:20 a.m., according to Sgt. Steve Shephard.

A woman called 911 to report that a man had broken a window at the residence she shares with two children. He then tried to break down her door and poured gasoline from a can along the front of her house.

When the suspect spotted officers, he retreated to his own home, behind the victim’s property, and refused orders to come out.

The authorities attempted to contact the man, who police said is known to have mental health issues, urging him to surrender. A psych team also responded, Shephard said.

Meanwhile, officers evacuated the victims and residents from other nearby homes. They waited in the cafeteria at Granger Middle School.

Eventually, police turned to other methods, including flash-bang grenades and tear gas. After about six hours, they used the tear gas and the suspect surrendered.

Police escorted the man out in handcuffs, but sent him to a local hospital. They did not identify him, nor provide information on his condition. He however, is known to local police.

“We’ve had frequent contacts with him due to mental illness,” Shephard said.

After the incident ended, police allowed the evacuees to return. They also summoned the National City Fire Department to conduct a HazMat Investigation at the suspect’s house.

– Staff reports

Attempted Break-in Leads to Hours-Long Police Standoff in National City was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: