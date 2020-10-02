Man Charged in Paradise Hills Crash That Killed 18-Year-Old Passenger

Share This Article:

A young man who allegedly crashed his car in Paradise Hills, causing fatal injuries to one of his four passengers, is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and hit-and-run causing death.

Eduardo Douglas Jones, 18, is accused of causing the Sept. 23 death of 18-year-old Johvana Lavoile of San Diego.

San Diego police said the single-vehicle crash occurred just before 1:45 a.m. near the intersection of Paradise Valley and Munda roads.

Jones allegedly failed to negotiate a left turn at high speed. The 1992 Mercedes-Benz sedan veered off the roadway and into a canyon, police said.

Lavoile was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 2:47 a.m.

Police said Jones was found hiding in bushes nearby and arrested.

Jones pleaded not guilty to the charges on Thursday and remains in custody in lieu of $1 million bail. He’s due back in court Oct. 6 for a bail review hearing.

–City News Service

