Share This Article:

A man scared the employees of a Mission Valley dry cleaning business out of the shop Wednesday and then locked himself inside, prompting a police standoff that ended with his arrest, police said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The intruder entered Go Green Cleaners in the 5900 block of Mission Center Road about 9:15 a.m., behaving aggressively and “causing a scene,” prompting the workers to hurry out of the building and make an emergency call, SDPD Officer Scott Lockwood said.

Patrol personnel arrived to find the intruder — a tall, heavyset man in a black jacket, no shirt and shorts — in the business, “yelling, doing push-ups and acting erratically,” Lockwood said.

Police surrounded the building and began calling out for the suspect to come out and surrender, to no avail.

About 10:30 a.m., officers stormed the business along with a service dog and took the man into custody. His name was not immediately available.

Updated at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 30, 2020

–City News Service

Man Locks Himself Inside Dry Cleaning Shop, Prompting Police Standoff was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: