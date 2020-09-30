Home Near Viejas Casino Gets Lucky: Brush Fire Confined to 2.5 Acres

By Ken Stone

Share This Article:

Viejas Casino & Resort and a nearby home rolled sevens Wednesday when firefighters rushed to the scene of a brush fire and kept it from spreading.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Erik Molumby of the U.S. Forest Service said the 2.5-acre blaze was spotted around 4 p.m. and reported to the Viejas Fire Department.

“We got very lucky today,” Molumby said from a command vehicle on a dirt path off Viejas Grade Road east of Willows Road near Alpine. “We’ve been on a fire weather watch since Monday morning.”

A two-story home outside the reservation was threatened, but its owners weren’t home, and Molumby didn’t know who they were. The home had a broken side window, suggesting it wasn’t occupied.

He said winds had died down, and 12-15 fire engines were rushed to the scene. Molumby came from Campo, in fact.

According to Cal Fire, firefighting aircraft that had been sent to the scene were recalled, a spokesman for the state agency told City News Service.

No structural damage was reported to the home or another structure off the road north of the Viejas resort.

Smoke from the fire inside the Cleveland National Forest could be seen around East County, but the fire was quelled about 5 p.m.

Story continues below

As many as 15 fire engines from a half-dozen agencies converged at scene of brush fire off Viejas Grade Road within sight of Viejas Casino & Resort. Photo by Chris Stone Fire burned in the remnants of a tree stump in front of home on Viejas Grade Road. Photo by Chris Stone Two hours after the fire was reported around 4 p.m., mopping up activity continued. Photo by Chris Stone Two hours after the fire was reported around 4 p.m., mopping up activity continued. Photo by Chris Stone Two hours after the fire was reported around 4 p.m., mopping up activity continued. Photo by Chris Stone Firefighters mop up and douse remaining hot spots at brush fire that threatened possibly vacant home. Photo by Chris Stone Firefighters mop up and douse remaining hot spots at brush fire that threatened possibly vacant home. Photo by Chris Stone Firefighters survey damage from blaze surrounding home on Viejas Grade Road. Photo by Chris Stone A Google street view image of the property in June 2019 showed heavy growth off Viejas Grade Road.

Firefighters also were sent by Cal Fire and the Lakeside and Alpine fire departments.

It wasn’t immediately clear who owns the home, or why it appeared abandoned.

Home Near Viejas Casino Gets Lucky: Brush Fire Confined to 2.5 Acres was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: