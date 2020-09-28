Sand-Dredging Tractor Runs Over, Kills Woman at Oceanside Beach

Share This Article:

A tractor being used on a dredging project at Oceanside Harbor Beach Monday ran over a woman lying on the sand and killed her, authorities reported.

The unidentified victim was fully clothed and apparently asleep when the construction vehicle hit her at the waterfront off the 1200 block of North Pacific Street at about 10 a.m., said Oceanside police spokesman Tom Bussey.

The woman, who appeared to be in her late 40s or early 50s, died at the scene of the accident. It was not immediately clear if she was in a work zone closed to the public when the tractor, owned by Manson Dredge Co., ran over her.

Police cordoned off the beach in the immediate area due to the fatality, which was witnessed by a city lifeguard, Bussey said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office took custody of the victim’s body for autopsy and identification purposes.

Updated at 3:18 p.m. Sept. 28, 2020

— City News Service

