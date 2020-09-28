National City’s Stephanie Kinman ID’d as Victim of Logan Heights Shooting

Share This Article:

Authorities Monday publicly identified a 36-year-old woman who was fatally shot last week following a fight with two other people in Logan Heights.

A 911 caller reported the shooting shortly after 9 p.m. Friday, telling a dispatcher the victim was in the 2400 block of East Harbor Drive, according to San Diego police.

Officers and paramedics found Stephanie Kinman of National City on a sidewalk next to her vehicle, suffering from at least one gunshot to her torso, said Lt. Andra Brown. Kinman died at the scene.

A companion of the victim’s told detectives that he and Kinman had gotten into a dispute with another man and woman near a pizza restaurant in the 1000 block of Dewey Street. After the fight ended and the victim was getting into her vehicle, she was shot by an unknown assailant, Brown said.

Kinman and her companion drove about a mile to the south before pulling over and making an emergency call.

Police had no detailed description of the shooter.

— City News Service

