Stabbing Victim, 22, Turns Up in Hotel Lobby

A 22-year-old man was stabbed early Saturday and he walked into a Kearny Mesa hotel for help.

The stabbing was reported at 2:05 a.m. in the 5400 block of Kearny Mesa Road, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The wounded man walked into the lobby of the Marriott hotel to get help, Heims said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for a stab wound in his body that is not believed life-threatening, he said.

He described his assailant as a bald male, about 6 feet tall, with tattoos.

Police asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580- 8477.

