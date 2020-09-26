Power Outage Hits Mission Bay, Pacific Beach

San Diego Gas & Electric reported a power outage Saturday affecting the communities of Mission Bay and Pacific Beach.
The outage affected 1,789 customers starting at 9:41 a.m., SDG&E said. The estimated time of restored power was 3:30 p.m.
SDG&E officials were assessing the outage to determine the cause.
–City News Service
