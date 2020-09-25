Officers Arrest 3 ‘Known Gang Members’ Following Logan Avenue Drive-By

Share This Article:

Police arrested three alleged gang members Friday on suspicion of shooting at a group of people in a Lincoln Park strip mall.

An officer witnessed the drive-by shooting at 10:45 a.m. Friday. None of the shots struck anyone in the incident, on Logan Avenue near Euclid Avenue.

Police later arrested Arnel Miller, 18, along with a 16-year-old and 17-year-old, according to Lt. Shawn Takeuchi.

“One of the males leaned out of the vehicle and fired five to six shots at another group of males who were standing in a strip mall,” Takeuchi said. Bullets also hit a vehicle “occupied by two elderly females.”

The patrol officer who saw the shooting found the suspects’ abandoned vehicle in the middle of the street a block away, according to Takeuchi.

A search yielded two guns, one allegedly stolen and one unregistered, in the vehicle.

Officers located the suspects hiding in a backyard and took them into custody, according to Takeuchi.

Miller was booked for assault with a deadly weapon, along with gun-related charges. Authorities booked the other teens into Juvenile Hall.

– City News Service

