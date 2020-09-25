Share This Article:

A man died Friday morning after his vehicle flew off state Route 54 in National City and plunged into Sweetwater River, authorities said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Dispatchers received a call around 5:40 a.m. from a woman who reported she was walking on a path near Sweetwater River when she saw a vehicle fly off westbound state Route 54 and crash into the river just east of Interstate 5, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

Emergency personnel responded and firefighters pulled the driver from the vehicle, which was fully submerged, Bettencourt said.

The victim, a man whose name and age were not immediately available, was pronounced dead at the scene, the officer said.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation and no details about the vehicle were immediately available.

A SigAlert was issued around 6:20 a.m. shutting down the westbound SR- 54 connector to southbound I-5. The connector was reopened around 7:45 a.m.

— City News Service

1 Dead When Vehicle Plunges Off Route 54 into Sweetwater River was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: