Light Plane Crashes in Kearny Mesa Parking Lot; Two Injured

Two people were injured Thursday when a flight-trainer biplane crashed in a parking lot just north of Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport.
The Great Lakes 2T-1A-2 went down for unknown reasons shortly before 4:30 p.m. in an industrial area in the 8600 block of Balboa Avenue in Kearny Mesa, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and the Federal Aviation Administration.
Paramedics took the two people who had been aboard the plane to nearby Sharp Memorial Hospital, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.
Their names and details on the severity of their injuries were not immediately available.
— City News Service
