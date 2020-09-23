Pedestrian Struck, Killed in Early Morning Collision on Sports Arena Boulevard

Share This Article:

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in the Midway District, police reported.

Dispatchers received a call shortly before 5 a.m. from a driver who reported hitting a pedestrian on Sports Arena Boulevard near West Point Loma Boulevard, just south of Interstate 8, San Diego Police Officer Scott Lockwood said.

The victim, a man believed to be in his 30s, was taken to UCSD Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Lockwood said.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, but no details about the driver or the vehicle were immediately available, the officer said.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation.

— City News Service

