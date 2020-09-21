Teenager Jailed in Fatal Ocean Beach Shooting of James Chase, 58

Share This Article:

A 19-year-old suspect was behind bars Monday in connection with the fatal shooting of a transient near a lifeguard tower in Ocean Beach last week.

Thurs Loo John of San Diego was arrested over the weekend for allegedly gunning down 58-year-old James Chase in the 1900 block of Abbott Street, according to San Diego Police Department Lt. Andra Brown.

Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire on the beach in the area shortly after 1 a.m. last Tuesday found Chase mortally wounded on the sand, Brown said. The victim died at the scene.

About 1:30 p.m. Sunday, John got into a fight near the intersection of Reno Drive and University Avenue, and an officer who happened by at the time intervened and ended the scuffle, according to police.

John, who by then had been identified as Chase’s alleged killer, was treated for injuries he suffered in the altercation before being booked into county jail on suspicion of murder.

The motive for the shooting was unclear.

“At this time, it is unknown if the victim and suspect were acquainted,” the lieutenant said.

John was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Friday afternoon.

— City News Service

