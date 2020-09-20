Man Accused of Trying to Kidnap Toddler from Family’s Moving Car

Share This Article:

A man allegedly tried to snatch a toddler from the back seat of a car Saturday afternoon in a busy North County parking lot.

Adam Glavinic, 37, was arrested on suspicion of attempting to kidnap the 2-year-old and being under the influence of a controlled substance, an official with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

It all started about 3 p.m. Saturday in the Costco parking lot on Hacienda Drive in Vista. According to witnesses, a car with a woman, her fiancé and their two children was backing out of a parking spot when when Glavinic opened a passenger door and tried to take the child. Both parents got out of the car to stop the man and there was a physical confrontation between the father and the suspect.

An off-duty Sheriff’s employee and several bystanders stepped in to separate the men and detain Glavinic until deputies could arrive, said Sgt. Nanette McMasters.

— Staff report

